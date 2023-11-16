Thursday's contest between the William & Mary Tribe (2-1) and the Omaha Mavericks (1-2) at Clune Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-69, heavily favoring William & Mary to come out on top. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 16.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Omaha vs. William & Mary Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Clune Arena

Omaha vs. William & Mary Score Prediction

Prediction: William & Mary 80, Omaha 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Omaha vs. William & Mary

Computer Predicted Spread: William & Mary (-11.6)

William & Mary (-11.6) Computer Predicted Total: 149.0

Omaha Performance Insights

Last year, Omaha was 262nd in the country on offense (68.5 points scored per game) and 330th defensively (76.2 points conceded).

Last season, the Mavericks were 270th in the nation in rebounds (30.1 per game) and 240th in rebounds conceded (32).

Last season Omaha was ranked 274th in college basketball in assists with 11.9 per game.

At 5.7 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.9% from downtown last year, the Mavericks were 329th and 193rd in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Omaha gave up 8.6 3-pointers per game and conceded 36.2% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 328th and 317th, respectively, in the nation.

The Mavericks attempted 29.9% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 23% of their made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they attempted 70.1% of their shots, with 77% of their makes coming from there.

