The Baltimore Ravens (7-3) will square off against their AFC North-rival, the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) in a matchup on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Bengals will attempt to pull off an upset as 3.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 46 points has been set for the contest.

There will be a multitude of live betting opportunities this week when the Ravens go up against the Bengals. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to check out the stats and trends that we highlight below.

Sign up to live bet on the Ravens-Bengals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Bengals vs Ravens on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ravens vs. Bengals Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Ravens have been leading after the first quarter in seven games and have been tied after the first quarter in three games.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 7.2 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 2.3 points on average in the first quarter.

The Bengals have led four times, have been behind two times, and have been knotted up three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

The Ravens have won the second quarter in six games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Baltimore's offense is averaging eight points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 3.1 points on average in the second quarter.

The Bengals have been outscored in the second quarter six times and outscored their opponent three times in nine games this season.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

The Ravens have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games this season, lost the third quarter in two games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, Baltimore is averaging 6.3 points in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) this season. It is allowing 2.8 points on average in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Bengals have won the third quarter in three games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in three games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

4th Quarter

The Ravens have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games this season, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 6.1 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 6.6 points on average in that quarter.

So far this year, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games, been outscored in that quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in three games.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Ravens vs. Bengals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 10 games this season, the Ravens have been winning after the first half eight times (7-1 in those games) and have trailed after the first half two times (0-2).

In 2023, the Bengals have led after the first half in three games, have trailed after the first half in five games, and have been tied after the first half in one game.

2nd Half

The Ravens have won the second half in five games this season, lost the second half in three games, and been knotted up in the second half in two games.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 12.4 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is giving up 9.4 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games, lost the second half in three games, and tied in the second half in three games.

Rep the Ravens or the Bengals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.