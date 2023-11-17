How to Watch Omaha vs. Lindenwood on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Lindenwood Lions (1-3) hope to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Omaha Mavericks (2-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Omaha vs. Lindenwood Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- TV: MW Network
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
Omaha Stats Insights
- Last season, the Mavericks had a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.3% lower than the 44.5% of shots the Lions' opponents knocked down.
- In games Omaha shot better than 44.5% from the field, it went 8-6 overall.
- The Mavericks were the 270th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Lions ranked 220th.
- Last year, the Mavericks put up 5.3 fewer points per game (68.5) than the Lions gave up (73.8).
- Omaha went 6-2 last season when scoring more than 73.8 points.
Omaha Home & Away Comparison
- Omaha posted 76.2 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 62.4 points per contest.
- The Mavericks gave up 76.3 points per game last season at home, which was 2.7 fewer points than they allowed in road games (79.0).
- When playing at home, Omaha drained 1.8 more threes per game (6.6) than away from home (4.8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (39.1%) compared to away from home (28.9%).
Omaha Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ TCU
|L 82-60
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ North Texas
|L 75-64
|UNT Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|William & Mary
|W 89-83
|Clune Arena
|11/17/2023
|Lindenwood
|-
|Clune Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Air Force
|-
|Clune Arena
|11/22/2023
|Mid-America Christian
|-
|Baxter Arena
