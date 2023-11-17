The Lindenwood Lions (1-3) hope to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Omaha Mavericks (2-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Omaha vs. Lindenwood Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: MW Network

Omaha Stats Insights

Last season, the Mavericks had a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.3% lower than the 44.5% of shots the Lions' opponents knocked down.

In games Omaha shot better than 44.5% from the field, it went 8-6 overall.

The Mavericks were the 270th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Lions ranked 220th.

Last year, the Mavericks put up 5.3 fewer points per game (68.5) than the Lions gave up (73.8).

Omaha went 6-2 last season when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Omaha Home & Away Comparison

Omaha posted 76.2 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 62.4 points per contest.

The Mavericks gave up 76.3 points per game last season at home, which was 2.7 fewer points than they allowed in road games (79.0).

When playing at home, Omaha drained 1.8 more threes per game (6.6) than away from home (4.8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (39.1%) compared to away from home (28.9%).

