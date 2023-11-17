The Lindenwood Lions (1-3) hope to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Omaha Mavericks (2-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Omaha vs. Lindenwood Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
  • TV: MW Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

Omaha Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Mavericks had a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.3% lower than the 44.5% of shots the Lions' opponents knocked down.
  • In games Omaha shot better than 44.5% from the field, it went 8-6 overall.
  • The Mavericks were the 270th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Lions ranked 220th.
  • Last year, the Mavericks put up 5.3 fewer points per game (68.5) than the Lions gave up (73.8).
  • Omaha went 6-2 last season when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Omaha Home & Away Comparison

  • Omaha posted 76.2 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 62.4 points per contest.
  • The Mavericks gave up 76.3 points per game last season at home, which was 2.7 fewer points than they allowed in road games (79.0).
  • When playing at home, Omaha drained 1.8 more threes per game (6.6) than away from home (4.8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (39.1%) compared to away from home (28.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Omaha Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 @ TCU L 82-60 Schollmaier Arena
11/11/2023 @ North Texas L 75-64 UNT Coliseum
11/16/2023 William & Mary W 89-83 Clune Arena
11/17/2023 Lindenwood - Clune Arena
11/19/2023 @ Air Force - Clune Arena
11/22/2023 Mid-America Christian - Baxter Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.