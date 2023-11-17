Friday's game between the Omaha Mavericks (2-2) and Lindenwood Lions (1-3) going head to head at Clune Arena has a projected final score of 84-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Omaha, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on November 17.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Omaha vs. Lindenwood Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: MW Network

Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Venue: Clune Arena

Omaha vs. Lindenwood Score Prediction

Prediction: Omaha 84, Lindenwood 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Omaha vs. Lindenwood

Computer Predicted Spread: Omaha (-22.3)

Omaha (-22.3) Computer Predicted Total: 145.3

Omaha Performance Insights

Omaha was 262nd in the nation in points scored (68.5 per game) and 330th in points conceded (76.2) last year.

On the boards, the Mavericks were 270th in the country in rebounds (30.1 per game) last year. They were 240th in rebounds allowed (32 per game).

Last season Omaha was ranked 274th in the country in assists with 11.9 per game.

Last year, the Mavericks were 329th in college basketball in 3-point makes (5.7 per game) and 193rd in 3-point percentage (33.9%).

Omaha was 328th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (8.6 per game) and 317th in 3-point percentage defensively (36.2%) last season.

Last season, the Mavericks took 70.1% of their shots from inside the arc, and 29.9% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 77% of the Mavericks' baskets were 2-pointers, and 23% were 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.