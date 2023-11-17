Friday's game that pits the Northern Colorado Bears (1-1) against the Omaha Mavericks (1-2) at Baxter Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 86-60 in favor of Northern Colorado, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 17.

The Mavericks fell in their last game 87-69 against Northwestern on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Omaha vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Omaha vs. Northern Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Colorado 86, Omaha 60

Other Summit Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Omaha Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Mavericks were outscored by 4.5 points per game last season, with a -145 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.1 points per game (152nd in college basketball), and gave up 70.6 per outing (314th in college basketball).

Omaha's offense was worse in Summit tilts last season, putting up 66.0 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 66.1 PPG.

The Mavericks put up 74.4 points per game at home last year. Away from home, they averaged 58.0 points per contest.

When playing at home, Omaha gave up 0.5 fewer points per game (69.6) than away from home (70.1).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.