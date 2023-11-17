The Omaha Mavericks (2-2) and the Lindenwood Lions (1-3) hit the court in a game with no set line at Clune Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Omaha vs. Lindenwood Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Clune Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Omaha Betting Records & Stats

Omaha covered 16 times in 30 chances against the spread last season.

Omaha (16-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 53.3% of the time, 1.4% more often than Lindenwood (14-13-0) last year.

Omaha vs. Lindenwood Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Omaha 68.5 138.1 76.2 150 142.9 Lindenwood 69.6 138.1 73.8 150 142.0

Additional Omaha Insights & Trends

Last year, the Mavericks recorded 68.5 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 73.8 the Lions gave up.

When Omaha scored more than 73.8 points last season, it went 5-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

Omaha vs. Lindenwood Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Omaha 16-14-0 16-14-0 Lindenwood 14-13-0 13-13-0

Omaha vs. Lindenwood Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Omaha Lindenwood 5-7 Home Record 9-4 1-15 Away Record 2-14 4-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 8-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 76.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.2 62.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.8 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-10-0

