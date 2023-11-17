Omaha vs. Lindenwood: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Omaha Mavericks (2-2) and the Lindenwood Lions (1-3) hit the court in a game with no set line at Clune Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on MW Network.
Omaha vs. Lindenwood Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
- Where: Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Venue: Clune Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Omaha Betting Records & Stats
- Omaha covered 16 times in 30 chances against the spread last season.
- Omaha (16-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 53.3% of the time, 1.4% more often than Lindenwood (14-13-0) last year.
Omaha vs. Lindenwood Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Omaha
|68.5
|138.1
|76.2
|150
|142.9
|Lindenwood
|69.6
|138.1
|73.8
|150
|142.0
Additional Omaha Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Mavericks recorded 68.5 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 73.8 the Lions gave up.
- When Omaha scored more than 73.8 points last season, it went 5-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
Omaha vs. Lindenwood Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Omaha
|16-14-0
|16-14-0
|Lindenwood
|14-13-0
|13-13-0
Omaha vs. Lindenwood Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Omaha
|Lindenwood
|5-7
|Home Record
|9-4
|1-15
|Away Record
|2-14
|4-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-3-0
|8-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-8-0
|76.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.2
|62.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|60.8
|8-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-3-0
|7-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-10-0
