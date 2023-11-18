Having taken four in a row, the Dallas Stars welcome in the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Watch along on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX as the Stars and the Avalanche square off.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Avalanche vs Stars Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche allow 3.1 goals per game (46 in total), the 10th-fewest in the league.

With 55 goals (3.7 per game), the Avalanche have the NHL's 10th-best offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Avalanche have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Defensively, the Avalanche have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Cale Makar 15 4 17 21 9 14 - Mikko Rantanen 15 10 11 21 6 9 49.1% Nathan MacKinnon 15 6 14 20 19 8 46.4% Valeri Nichushkin 15 5 6 11 7 5 100% Devon Toews 15 2 7 9 6 12 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 38 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 51 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 36 goals during that time.

Stars Key Players