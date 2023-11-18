How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Having taken four in a row, the Dallas Stars welcome in the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.
Watch along on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX as the Stars and the Avalanche square off.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Avalanche vs Stars Additional Info
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche allow 3.1 goals per game (46 in total), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- With 55 goals (3.7 per game), the Avalanche have the NHL's 10th-best offense.
- Over the last 10 games, the Avalanche have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- Defensively, the Avalanche have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that stretch.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Cale Makar
|15
|4
|17
|21
|9
|14
|-
|Mikko Rantanen
|15
|10
|11
|21
|6
|9
|49.1%
|Nathan MacKinnon
|15
|6
|14
|20
|19
|8
|46.4%
|Valeri Nichushkin
|15
|5
|6
|11
|7
|5
|100%
|Devon Toews
|15
|2
|7
|9
|6
|12
|-
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have given up 38 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Stars' 51 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 36 goals during that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|15
|5
|9
|14
|13
|12
|-
|Joe Pavelski
|15
|6
|8
|14
|15
|5
|51.1%
|Wyatt Johnston
|15
|7
|6
|13
|8
|6
|46%
|Matt Duchene
|14
|6
|7
|13
|3
|11
|57.6%
|Roope Hintz
|14
|6
|7
|13
|4
|1
|50.4%
