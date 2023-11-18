Top Player Prop Bets for Avalanche vs. Stars on November 18, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Jason Robertson, Mikko Rantanen and others are listed when the Dallas Stars host the Colorado Avalanche at American Airlines Center on Saturday (opening faceoff at 9:00 PM ET).
Avalanche vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Avalanche vs. Stars Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Rantanen's 10 goals and 11 assists in 15 games for Colorado add up to 21 total points on the season.
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 15
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Kraken
|Nov. 13
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 7
|2
|1
|3
|5
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
Cale Makar has posted 21 total points (1.4 per game) this campaign. He has four goals and 17 assists.
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 15
|0
|3
|3
|5
|at Kraken
|Nov. 13
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 7
|0
|3
|3
|2
Nathan MacKinnon Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
Nathan MacKinnon is a crucial contributor on offense for Colorado with six goals and 14 assists.
MacKinnon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 15
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Kraken
|Nov. 13
|0
|3
|3
|3
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 9
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 7
|1
|1
|2
|3
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Robertson, who has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) and plays an average of 18:32 per game.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|7
|at Wild
|Nov. 12
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Jets
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 6
|0
|1
|1
|2
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Joe Pavelski is another of Dallas' top contributors through 15 games, with six goals and eight assists.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Wild
|Nov. 12
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Jets
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 6
|1
|0
|1
|4
