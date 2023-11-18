Week 12 of the college football schedule is here. To find out how each Big South team measures up to the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.

Big South Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Gardner-Webb

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 7-2

6-4 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 27th

27th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 45th

45th Last Game: W 35-0 vs Tennessee Tech

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Bryant

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 6-4

5-5 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 39th

39th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 75th

75th Last Game: W 38-3 vs Lindenwood

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Charleston Southern

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 3-6

4-6 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 92nd

92nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 69th

69th Last Game: L 14-12 vs Robert Morris

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Gardner-Webb

@ Gardner-Webb Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Robert Morris

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 3-6

4-6 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 93rd

93rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 61st

61st Last Game: W 14-12 vs Charleston Southern

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

