The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the Texas Southern Tigers (0-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. The contest airs on Fox Sports 2.

Creighton vs. Texas Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays made 46.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.9 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (43.0%).

Creighton went 15-5 when it shot higher than 43.0% from the field.

The Bluejays were the 41st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers finished 58th.

Last year, the Bluejays averaged just 4.5 more points per game (76.4) than the Tigers allowed (71.9).

Creighton went 17-4 last season when scoring more than 71.9 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

Creighton averaged 79.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 72.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.8 points per contest.

At home, the Bluejays gave up 8.1 fewer points per game (62.5) than when playing on the road (70.6).

In home games, Creighton averaged 2.6 more threes per game (9.9) than in away games (7.3). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in road games (30.7%).

