The Texas Southern Tigers (0-3) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Creighton Bluejays (3-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. The contest airs on Fox Sports 2.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. Texas Southern matchup in this article.

Creighton vs. Texas Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Fox Sports 2

Creighton vs. Texas Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Creighton Moneyline Texas Southern Moneyline BetMGM Creighton (-30.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Creighton (-31.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Creighton vs. Texas Southern Betting Trends (2022-23)

Creighton compiled a 15-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 13 Bluejays games hit the over.

Texas Southern compiled a 10-19-0 ATS record last year.

In Tigers games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 Bookmakers rate Creighton much lower (13th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (sixth-best).

Creighton's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.8%.

