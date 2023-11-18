Saturday's game between the Creighton Bluejays (3-0) and Texas Southern Tigers (0-3) going head to head at CHI Health Center Omaha has a projected final score of 86-54 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Creighton, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM ET on November 18.

There is no line set for the game.

Creighton vs. Texas Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Creighton vs. Texas Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 86, Texas Southern 54

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Texas Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-32.8)

Creighton (-32.8) Computer Predicted Total: 140.2

Creighton Performance Insights

At 76.4 points scored per game and 68.4 points allowed last year, Creighton was 64th in the nation offensively and 123rd defensively.

Last season, the Bluejays were 41st in the country in rebounds (34.6 per game) and 148th in rebounds conceded (30.7).

With 15.7 assists per game, Creighton was 24th-best in college basketball last year.

Beyond the arc, the Bluejays were 53rd in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (8.6) last year. They were 102nd in 3-point percentage at 35.4%.

Creighton was 51st in the country in 3-pointers allowed (6.2 per game) and 169th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.6%) last season.

The Bluejays took 41.7% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last year, and 58.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 31.5% of the Bluejays' baskets were 3-pointers, and 68.5% were 2-pointers.

