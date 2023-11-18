Creighton vs. Texas Southern November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Creighton Bluejays (1-0) face the Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This clash is available on Fox Sports 2.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Creighton vs. Texas Southern Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 2
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Creighton Top Players (2022-23)
- Baylor Scheierman: 12.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Trey Alexander: 13.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ryan Nembhard: 12.1 PTS, 4 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Arthur Kaluma: 11.8 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas Southern Top Players (2022-23)
- John Walker III: 12.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Joirdon Karl Nicholas: 10.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Davon Barnes: 13.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zytarious Mortle: 7.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- PJ Henry: 12.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Creighton vs. Texas Southern Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Creighton Rank
|Creighton AVG
|Texas Southern AVG
|Texas Southern Rank
|64th
|76.4
|Points Scored
|69.2
|241st
|123rd
|68.4
|Points Allowed
|71.9
|235th
|41st
|34.6
|Rebounds
|33.9
|58th
|278th
|7.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|48th
|53rd
|8.6
|3pt Made
|4.6
|356th
|24th
|15.7
|Assists
|11.8
|281st
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|14
|334th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.