Will Fredrik Olofsson Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 18?
In the upcoming contest against the Dallas Stars, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Fredrik Olofsson to score a goal for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Olofsson stats and insights
- Olofsson has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Stars yet this season.
- Olofsson has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 38 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.3 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Olofsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|10:23
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|9:16
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:01
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|9:26
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|10:20
|Away
|L 7-0
|11/1/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/29/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/26/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|9:56
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/24/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|11:06
|Away
|W 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|11:20
|Home
|W 6-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.