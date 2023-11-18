In the upcoming contest against the Dallas Stars, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Fredrik Olofsson to score a goal for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Olofsson stats and insights

Olofsson has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Stars yet this season.

Olofsson has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 38 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.3 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Olofsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 10:23 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:16 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:01 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:26 Home L 4-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:20 Away L 7-0 11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:25 Home W 4-1 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:44 Away L 4-0 10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 9:56 Away L 4-0 10/24/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:06 Away W 7-4 10/21/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 11:20 Home W 6-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.