Kansas State vs. Kansas: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats (7-3) and Kansas Jayhawks (7-3) clash with the Governor's Cup at stake on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS). The Wildcats are favorites, by 8.5 points. The over/under is set at 56.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. Kansas matchup.
Kansas State vs. Kansas Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kansas State vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|Kansas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-8.5)
|56.5
|-300
|+250
|FanDuel
|Kansas State (-8.5)
|56.5
|-330
|+260
Kansas State vs. Kansas Betting Trends
- Kansas State has covered eight times in 10 chances against the spread this season.
- The Wildcats are 4-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
- Kansas is 5-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Jayhawks have not covered the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
Kansas State & Kansas 2023 Futures Odds
|Kansas State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
|Kansas
|To Win the Big 12
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
