Will Mikko Rantanen Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 18?
In the upcoming contest versus the Dallas Stars, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Mikko Rantanen to light the lamp for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Rantanen stats and insights
- In eight of 15 games this season, Rantanen has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also three assists.
- Rantanen's shooting percentage is 19.2%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 38 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.3 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rantanen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|19:13
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|2
|1
|1
|24:50
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|19:30
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|21:45
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|3
|2
|1
|25:36
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:28
|Away
|L 7-0
|11/1/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|19:30
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/29/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|21:57
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/26/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|22:27
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/24/2023
|Islanders
|4
|1
|3
|20:46
|Away
|W 7-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.