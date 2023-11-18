How to Watch Nebraska vs. Oregon State on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two streaking squads hit the court when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-0) visit the Oregon State Beavers (3-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Cornhuskers are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Beavers, winners of three in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Nebraska vs. Oregon State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- TV: Peacock
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
- South Carolina Upstate vs Minnesota (2:00 PM ET | November 18)
- Rhode Island vs Northwestern (2:30 PM ET | November 18)
Nebraska Stats Insights
- The Cornhuskers shot 45.8% from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Beavers allowed to opponents.
- Nebraska went 13-8 when it shot higher than 42.7% from the field.
- The Cornhuskers were the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Beavers ranked 328th.
- Last year, the Cornhuskers recorded only one more point per game (68) than the Beavers allowed (67).
- Nebraska went 13-1 last season when scoring more than 67 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Nebraska Home & Away Comparison
- Nebraska scored 70.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 65.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.
- In home games, the Cornhuskers surrendered 9.5 fewer points per game (65.7) than when playing on the road (75.2).
- Nebraska drained 7 threes per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged in road games (6.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33.2% at home and 33.9% in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nebraska Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 81-54
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/13/2023
|Rider
|W 64-50
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/15/2023
|Stony Brook
|W 84-63
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/18/2023
|Oregon State
|-
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/22/2023
|Duquesne
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/26/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.