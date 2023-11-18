Two streaking squads hit the court when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-0) visit the Oregon State Beavers (3-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Cornhuskers are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Beavers, winners of three in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Nebraska vs. Oregon State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota TV: Peacock

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Nebraska Stats Insights

The Cornhuskers shot 45.8% from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Beavers allowed to opponents.

Nebraska went 13-8 when it shot higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Cornhuskers were the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Beavers ranked 328th.

Last year, the Cornhuskers recorded only one more point per game (68) than the Beavers allowed (67).

Nebraska went 13-1 last season when scoring more than 67 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison

Nebraska scored 70.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 65.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.

In home games, the Cornhuskers surrendered 9.5 fewer points per game (65.7) than when playing on the road (75.2).

Nebraska drained 7 threes per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged in road games (6.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33.2% at home and 33.9% in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nebraska Upcoming Schedule