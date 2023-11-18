Two streaking squads hit the court when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-0) visit the Oregon State Beavers (3-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Cornhuskers are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Beavers, winners of three in a row.

Nebraska vs. Oregon State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
  • TV: Peacock

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Nebraska Stats Insights

  • The Cornhuskers shot 45.8% from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Beavers allowed to opponents.
  • Nebraska went 13-8 when it shot higher than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Cornhuskers were the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Beavers ranked 328th.
  • Last year, the Cornhuskers recorded only one more point per game (68) than the Beavers allowed (67).
  • Nebraska went 13-1 last season when scoring more than 67 points.

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison

  • Nebraska scored 70.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 65.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Cornhuskers surrendered 9.5 fewer points per game (65.7) than when playing on the road (75.2).
  • Nebraska drained 7 threes per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged in road games (6.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33.2% at home and 33.9% in away games.

Nebraska Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Florida A&M W 81-54 Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/13/2023 Rider W 64-50 Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/15/2023 Stony Brook W 84-63 Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/18/2023 Oregon State - Sanford Sports Pentagon
11/22/2023 Duquesne - Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/26/2023 CSU Fullerton - Pinnacle Bank Arena

