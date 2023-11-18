Saturday's contest that pits the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-0) versus the Oregon State Beavers (3-0) at Sanford Sports Pentagon has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 85-60 in favor of Nebraska, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 18.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Nebraska vs. Oregon State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Venue: Sanford Sports Pentagon

Nebraska vs. Oregon State Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 85, Oregon State 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Nebraska vs. Oregon State

Computer Predicted Spread: Nebraska (-25.7)

Nebraska (-25.7) Computer Predicted Total: 144.8

Nebraska Performance Insights

On offense, Nebraska put up 68.0 points per game (273rd-ranked in college basketball) last year. It gave up 69.9 points per contest on defense (169th-ranked).

The Cornhuskers ranked 163rd in the nation with 32.0 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 294th with 32.9 rebounds allowed per game.

Nebraska ranked 169th in the nation with 13.1 assists per contest.

The Cornhuskers ranked 224th in the nation with 12.3 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 212th with 11.5 forced turnovers per game.

The Cornhuskers ranked 256th in college basketball with 6.7 threes per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 267th with a 32.6% shooting percentage from downtown.

Nebraska was in the bottom 25 in the country in three-pointers allowed per game with 9.0 (16th-worst), and it ranked 205th in college basketball with a 34.1% three-point percentage allowed to opposing teams.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Nebraska took 63.3% two-pointers (accounting for 73.9% of the team's buckets) and 36.7% threes (26.1%).

