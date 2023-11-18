The Oregon State Beavers (3-0) host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-0) at Sanford Sports Pentagon on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on Peacock. There is no line set for the matchup.

Nebraska vs. Oregon State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Venue: Sanford Sports Pentagon

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cornhuskers Betting Records & Stats

A total of 14 of Nebraska's games last year hit the over.

The Cornhuskers covered the spread 12 times in 32 games last season.

Nebraska (12-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 53.6% of the time, 12.2% less often than Oregon State (15-13-0) last season.

Nebraska vs. Oregon State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oregon State 61.2 129.2 67.0 136.9 133.0 Nebraska 68.0 129.2 69.9 136.9 138.2

Additional Nebraska Insights & Trends

The Cornhuskers averaged just 1.0 more point per game last year (68.0) than the Beavers allowed (67.0).

When it scored more than 67.0 points last season, Nebraska went 8-4 against the spread and 13-1 overall.

Nebraska vs. Oregon State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oregon State 15-13-0 11-17-0 Nebraska 12-17-0 14-15-0

Nebraska vs. Oregon State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oregon State Nebraska 10-7 Home Record 11-4 1-10 Away Record 4-8 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 2-9-0 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 56.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

