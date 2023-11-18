Nebraska vs. Oregon State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 18
The Oregon State Beavers (3-0) host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-0) at Sanford Sports Pentagon on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on Peacock. There is no line set for the matchup.
Nebraska vs. Oregon State Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
- Where: Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- Venue: Sanford Sports Pentagon
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Cornhuskers Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 14 of Nebraska's games last year hit the over.
- The Cornhuskers covered the spread 12 times in 32 games last season.
- Nebraska (12-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 53.6% of the time, 12.2% less often than Oregon State (15-13-0) last season.
Nebraska vs. Oregon State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Oregon State
|61.2
|129.2
|67.0
|136.9
|133.0
|Nebraska
|68.0
|129.2
|69.9
|136.9
|138.2
Additional Nebraska Insights & Trends
- The Cornhuskers averaged just 1.0 more point per game last year (68.0) than the Beavers allowed (67.0).
- When it scored more than 67.0 points last season, Nebraska went 8-4 against the spread and 13-1 overall.
Nebraska vs. Oregon State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Oregon State
|15-13-0
|11-17-0
|Nebraska
|12-17-0
|14-15-0
Nebraska vs. Oregon State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Oregon State
|Nebraska
|10-7
|Home Record
|11-4
|1-10
|Away Record
|4-8
|8-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-5-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|2-9-0
|64.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.9
|56.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.8
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-7-0
|3-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
