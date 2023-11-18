The Wisconsin Badgers (5-5) play a familiar opponent when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in a Big Ten battle.

Wisconsin ranks 104th in points scored this year (22.2 points per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 25th-best in the FBS with 19.6 points allowed per game. While Nebraska's offense has been stuck in neutral, ranking 13th-worst with 18.9 points per game, its defense ranks 18th-best with only 18.2 points allowed per contest.

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Key Statistics

Nebraska Wisconsin 313.1 (118th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.5 (82nd) 306.9 (17th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.6 (29th) 185.8 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 153.5 (75th) 127.3 (129th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.0 (80th) 24 (133rd) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (78th) 13 (75th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (75th)

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg has thrown for 967 yards (96.7 ypg) to lead Nebraska, completing 49% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 483 yards (48.3 ypg) on 120 carries with five touchdowns.

Anthony Grant has taken 88 carries and totaled 364 yards with three touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV has hauled in 246 receiving yards on 23 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Thomas Fidone II has 20 receptions (on 34 targets) for a total of 228 yards (22.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Marcus Washington's eight catches (on 15 targets) have netted him 176 yards (17.6 ypg).

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has thrown for 1,383 yards (138.3 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 64.7% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 186 rushing yards on 59 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Braelon Allen has 757 rushing yards on 133 carries with eight touchdowns.

This season, Chez Mellusi has carried the ball 51 times for 306 yards (30.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

Will Pauling's team-leading 596 yards as a receiver have come on 56 catches (out of 91 targets) with three touchdowns.

Bryson Green has put together a 375-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 25 passes on 58 targets.

Chimere Dike has compiled 16 grabs for 282 yards, an average of 28.2 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

