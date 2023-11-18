Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The Wisconsin Badgers (5-5) are 4.5-point favorites at home against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Each team features a stout defense, with the Badgers 25th in points per game conceded, and the Cornhuskers 18th. The over/under in this outing is 36.5 points.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Wisconsin vs. Nebraska matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Madison, Wisconsin
- Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|Nebraska Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wisconsin (-4.5)
|36.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Wisconsin (-4.5)
|36.5
|-205
|+168
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends
- Nebraska has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Cornhuskers have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- Wisconsin has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Badgers have covered the spread twice this season (2-5 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
Nebraska 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big Ten
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
