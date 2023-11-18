The Wisconsin Badgers (5-5), who have college football's 25th-ranked scoring defense, square off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-5) and their 18th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Badgers are 4.5-point favorites. The game has an over/under of 36.5 points.

Wisconsin is totaling 371.5 yards per game on offense (77th in the FBS), and rank 32nd on defense, yielding 332.6 yards allowed per game. Nebraska ranks 18th-worst in total yards per game on offense (313.1), but at least it has been shutting down opposing offenses on defense, ranking 17th-best in total yards surrendered per game (306.9).

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Camp Randall Stadium TV Channel: NBC

Wisconsin vs Nebraska Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wisconsin -4.5 -110 -110 36.5 -115 -105 -200 +165

Nebraska Recent Performance

Offensively, the Cornhuskers are struggling of late -- in their past three games, they are accumulating only 276.3 yards per game (-105-worst in college football). On defense, however, they are allowing 291.3 (20th-best).

The Cornhuskers are putting up 19.3 points per game in their past three games (-61-worst in college football), and allowing 15.7 per game (28th).

Nebraska is -112-worst in the nation in passing yards per game during its past three games (112.3), and 11th-worst in passing yards conceded (204.7).

The Cornhuskers are 98th in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (164.0), and 27th in rushing yards conceded (86.7).

The Cornhuskers have one win against the spread, and are 0-3 overall, over their last three games.

Nebraska has gone over the total twice in its past three games.

Nebraska Betting Records & Stats

Nebraska is 4-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Cornhuskers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Nebraska has gone over in four of their 10 games with a set total (40%).

This season, Nebraska has won one out of the five games in which it has been the underdog.

This season, Nebraska has been at least a +165 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg has thrown for 967 yards (96.7 ypg) to lead Nebraska, completing 49% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 483 yards (48.3 ypg) on 120 carries with five touchdowns.

Anthony Grant has totaled 364 yards on 88 carries with three touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV leads his squad with 246 receiving yards on 23 catches with one touchdown.

Thomas Fidone II has collected 228 receiving yards (22.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 20 receptions.

Marcus Washington's eight grabs (on 15 targets) have netted him 176 yards (17.6 ypg).

Jimari Butler has racked up 5.0 sacks to lead the team, while also recording 4.0 TFL and 25 tackles.

Isaac Gifford is the team's top-tackler this year. He's picked up 52 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception.

Tommi Hill has a team-high three interceptions to go along with nine tackles and four passes defended.

