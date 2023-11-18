Our projection model predicts the Wisconsin Badgers will defeat the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, November 18 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Camp Randall Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (37) Wisconsin 23, Nebraska 17

Week 12 Big Ten Predictions

Nebraska Betting Info (2023)

The Cornhuskers have a 35.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

So far this season, the Cornhuskers have compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

When they have played as at least 6-point underdogs this season, the Cornhuskers are 1-1 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Cornhuskers' 10 games with a set total.

The average over/under in Nebraska games this year is 5.4 more points than the point total of 37 for this outing.

Wisconsin Betting Info (2023)

The Badgers have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this contest.

The Badgers have four wins in nine games against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 6-point favorites or more, Wisconsin has an ATS record of 2-4.

This year, three of the Badgers' nine games have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 37 points, 12.1 fewer than the average total in this season's Wisconsin contests.

Cornhuskers vs. Badgers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wisconsin 22.2 19.6 20.5 17.8 24.8 22.3 Nebraska 18.9 18.2 21.3 17.7 15.3 19

