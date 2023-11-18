Ivy League teams were in action for two games in the Week 12 college football schedule. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Jump to Matchup:

Harvard vs. Yale | Columbia vs. Cornell

Week 12 Ivy League Results

Yale 23 Harvard 18

Yale Leaders

Passing: Nolan Grooms (10-for-23, 90 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Nolan Grooms (10-for-23, 90 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Joshua Pitsenberger (23 ATT, 99 YDS)

Joshua Pitsenberger (23 ATT, 99 YDS) Receiving: Ryan Lindley (0 TAR, 4 REC, 39 YDS, 1 TD)

Harvard Leaders

Passing: Jaden Craig (20-for-33, 245 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Jaden Craig (20-for-33, 245 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Shane McLaughlin (13 ATT, 50 YDS)

Shane McLaughlin (13 ATT, 50 YDS) Receiving: Tim Dowd (0 TAR, 2 REC, 71 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Yale Harvard 260 Total Yards 318 90 Passing Yards 245 170 Rushing Yards 73 2 Turnovers 1

Columbia 29 Cornell 14

Columbia Leaders

Passing: Joe Green (11-for-24, 53 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Joe Green (11-for-24, 53 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Malcolm Terry II (20 ATT, 90 YDS)

Malcolm Terry II (20 ATT, 90 YDS) Receiving: JJ Jenkins (0 TAR, 2 REC, 41 YDS)

Cornell Leaders

Passing: Jameson Wang (33-for-47, 353 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs)

Jameson Wang (33-for-47, 353 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs) Rushing: Davon Kiser (1 ATT, 10 YDS)

Davon Kiser (1 ATT, 10 YDS) Receiving: Kiser (0 TAR, 6 REC, 121 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Cornell Columbia 391 Total Yards 338 358 Passing Yards 91 33 Rushing Yards 247 4 Turnovers 0

