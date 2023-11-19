Creighton vs. Nebraska Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 19
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Sunday's contest at Pinnacle Bank Arena has the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-0) squaring off against the Creighton Bluejays (2-1) at 2:00 PM ET (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 83-42 win as our model heavily favors Nebraska.
The Bluejays' last outing on Thursday ended in a 65-53 loss to Green Bay.
Creighton vs. Nebraska Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Creighton vs. Nebraska Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nebraska 83, Creighton 42
Other Big East Predictions
Creighton Performance Insights (2022-23)
- The Bluejays outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game last season (scoring 71.0 points per game to rank 68th in college basketball while allowing 61.8 per outing to rank 104th in college basketball) and had a +283 scoring differential overall.
- Creighton scored fewer points in conference action (69.1 per game) than overall (71.0).
- The Bluejays averaged 71.9 points per game at home last season, and 70.9 away.
- Creighton allowed more points at home (61.2 per game) than away (60.2) last season.
