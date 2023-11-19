The Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) host the No. 5 UConn Huskies (3-0) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN. There is no line set for the game.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Indiana vs. UConn Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana vs UConn Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, the Hoosiers were 16-14-0 last season.

UConn won 24 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover nine times.

Indiana vs. UConn Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana 74.7 153.3 68.7 132.8 142.4 UConn 78.6 153.3 64.1 132.8 143.0

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Indiana vs UConn Insights & Trends

Last year, the Hoosiers averaged 74.7 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 64.1 the Huskies gave up.

Indiana went 12-9 against the spread and 18-6 overall last season when scoring more than 64.1 points.

The Huskies' 78.6 points per game last year were 9.9 more points than the 68.7 the Hoosiers allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 68.7 points last season, UConn went 16-6 against the spread and 21-4 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Indiana vs. UConn Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana 16-14-0 18-12-0 UConn 24-9-0 20-13-0

Indiana vs. UConn Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Indiana UConn 15-2 Home Record 15-2 5-7 Away Record 5-5 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 10-4-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 3-4-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.3 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.1 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.