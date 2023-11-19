The Air Force Falcons (1-1) will face the Omaha Mavericks (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available via MW Network.

Omaha vs. Air Force Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: MW Network

Omaha Top Players (2022-23)

Frankie Fidler: 14.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK JJ White: 9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Marquel Sutton: 10.3 PTS, 5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Dylan Brougham: 5.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

5.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Luke Jungers: 7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Air Force Top Players (2022-23)

Rytis Petraitis: 10.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Jake Heidbreder: 15.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

15.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Ethan Taylor: 7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Camden Vander Zwaag: 7.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Beau Becker: 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Omaha vs. Air Force Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Air Force Rank Air Force AVG Omaha AVG Omaha Rank 300th 66.9 Points Scored 68.5 262nd 86th 67.1 Points Allowed 76.2 330th 358th 27.1 Rebounds 30.1 270th 351st 5.6 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th 85th 8.2 3pt Made 5.7 329th 35th 15.3 Assists 11.9 274th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 12.1 212th

