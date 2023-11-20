Avalanche vs. Predators November 20 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
You should watch Cale Makar and Filip Forsberg in particular on Monday, when the Colorado Avalanche play the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.
Avalanche vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Avalanche (-160)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,ALT,BSSO
Avalanche Players to Watch
- Makar is one of Colorado's top contributors (24 points), via registered four goals and 20 assists.
- Through 16 games, Mikko Rantanen has scored 11 goals and picked up 12 assists.
- Nathan MacKinnon has scored six goals and added 14 assists in 16 games for Colorado.
- In four games, Ivan Prosvetov's record is 1-1-0. He has conceded seven goals (2.90 goals against average) and has racked up 62 saves.
Predators Players to Watch
- Forsberg's seven goals and 12 assists in 16 contests give him 19 points on the season.
- Nashville's Ryan O'Reilly has posted 15 total points (0.9 per game), with eight goals and seven assists.
- This season, Thomas Novak has six goals and six assists for Colorado.
- In the crease, Nashville's Kevin Lankinen is 2-1-0 this season, amassing 101 saves and giving up 10 goals (2.7 goals against average) with a .910 save percentage (25th in the league).
Avalanche vs. Predators Stat Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|3rd
|3.81
|Goals Scored
|3.00
|20th
|12th
|3.06
|Goals Allowed
|3.38
|22nd
|1st
|34.5
|Shots
|30.5
|20th
|3rd
|27.7
|Shots Allowed
|29.9
|11th
|20th
|19.05%
|Power Play %
|21.21%
|13th
|5th
|85.94%
|Penalty Kill %
|71.15%
|30th
