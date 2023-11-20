Avalanche vs. Predators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche (11-5) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they face the Nashville Predators (6-10) on the road on Monday, November 20 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO.
Avalanche vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Avalanche (-160)
|Predators (+135)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have compiled a 10-5 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter, Colorado has a 6-3 record (winning 66.7% of its games).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied win probability of 61.5%.
- Colorado and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in nine of 16 games this season.
Avalanche vs. Predators Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|61 (6th)
|Goals
|48 (25th)
|49 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|54 (16th)
|12 (17th)
|Power Play Goals
|14 (10th)
|9 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|15 (24th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- Colorado is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 5-5-0 overall, in its past 10 games.
- Six of Colorado's last 10 games went over.
- The Avalanche and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).
- During their past 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 0.9 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Avalanche offense's 61 total goals (3.8 per game) are ranked sixth in the NHL this year.
- The Avalanche are ranked 11th in total goals against, conceding 3.1 goals per game (49 total) in league play.
- The team's goal differential is sixth-best in the league at +12.
