The Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) will aim to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Eagles

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV: ESPN

Chiefs Insights

The Chiefs score just 1.4 more points per game (23.1) than the Eagles give up (21.7).

The Chiefs rack up 45.4 more yards per game (368.7) than the Eagles give up per outing (323.3).

This season, Kansas City runs for 37.5 more yards per game (103.8) than Philadelphia allows per contest (66.3).

The Chiefs have turned the ball over six more times (17 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Chiefs Home Performance

The Chiefs score 26.4 points per game in home games (3.3 more than their overall average), and concede 14 at home (1.9 less than overall).

The Chiefs accumulate 382.2 yards per game at home (13.5 more than their overall average), and give up 283.6 at home (4.6 less than overall).

Kansas City racks up 282.2 passing yards per game in home games (17.3 more than its overall average), and gives up 162.6 at home (13.4 less than overall).

The Chiefs rack up 100 rushing yards per game at home (3.8 less than their overall average), and give up 121 at home (8.8 more than overall).

The Chiefs' third-down percentages on offense (45.2%) and defense (34.9%) in home games are both lower than their overall numbers of 45.5% and 36.5%, respectively.

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/22/2023 Los Angeles W 31-17 CBS 10/29/2023 at Denver L 24-9 CBS 11/5/2023 Miami W 21-14 NFL Network 11/20/2023 Philadelphia - ABC/ESPN 11/26/2023 at Las Vegas - CBS 12/3/2023 at Green Bay - NBC 12/10/2023 Buffalo - CBS

