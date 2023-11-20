How to Watch Chiefs vs. Eagles Monday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 11
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) will aim to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
We give more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Eagles
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: ESPN
Chiefs Insights
- The Chiefs score just 1.4 more points per game (23.1) than the Eagles give up (21.7).
- The Chiefs rack up 45.4 more yards per game (368.7) than the Eagles give up per outing (323.3).
- This season, Kansas City runs for 37.5 more yards per game (103.8) than Philadelphia allows per contest (66.3).
- The Chiefs have turned the ball over six more times (17 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (11) this season.
Chiefs Home Performance
- The Chiefs score 26.4 points per game in home games (3.3 more than their overall average), and concede 14 at home (1.9 less than overall).
- The Chiefs accumulate 382.2 yards per game at home (13.5 more than their overall average), and give up 283.6 at home (4.6 less than overall).
- Kansas City racks up 282.2 passing yards per game in home games (17.3 more than its overall average), and gives up 162.6 at home (13.4 less than overall).
- The Chiefs rack up 100 rushing yards per game at home (3.8 less than their overall average), and give up 121 at home (8.8 more than overall).
- The Chiefs' third-down percentages on offense (45.2%) and defense (34.9%) in home games are both lower than their overall numbers of 45.5% and 36.5%, respectively.
Chiefs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/22/2023
|Los Angeles
|W 31-17
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|at Denver
|L 24-9
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|Miami
|W 21-14
|NFL Network
|11/20/2023
|Philadelphia
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|11/26/2023
|at Las Vegas
|-
|CBS
|12/3/2023
|at Green Bay
|-
|NBC
|12/10/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|CBS
