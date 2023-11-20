On Monday, November 20, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) are slight, 2.5-point underdogs as they try to prolong their three-game winning streak in a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2). This contest has an over/under of 45.5.

Before the Chiefs meet the Eagles, prepare for the matchup by checking out their betting insights and trends. The Eagles' recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before you wager on their matchup against Chiefs.

Chiefs vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas City Moneyline Philadelphia Moneyline BetMGM Chiefs (-2.5) 45.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chiefs (-2.5) 45.5 -148 +126 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Kansas City vs. Philadelphia Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV Info: ABC/ESPN

Chiefs vs. Eagles Betting Insights

Kansas City has gone 6-3-0 ATS this season.

The Chiefs' ATS record as 2.5-point favorites or more is 5-3.

Kansas City has gone over in two of nine games with a set total (22.2%).

Against the spread, Philadelphia is 5-2-2 this year.

This year, five of Philadelphia's nine games have hit the over.

Chiefs Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Travis Kelce - - - - 75.5 (-115) - Patrick Mahomes II 282.5 (-115) - - - - - Jerick McKinnon - - 4.5 (-125) - 16.5 (-110) - Skyy Moore - - - - 15.5 (-115) - Isiah Pacheco - - 49.5 (-118) - 16.5 (-120) - Rashee Rice - - - - 42.5 (-115) - Marquez Valdes-Scantling - - - - 18.5 (-111) - Justin Watson - - - - 26.5 (-118) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

