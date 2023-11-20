Will Devon Toews Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 20?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Nashville Predators, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Devon Toews to score a goal for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Devon Toews score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Toews stats and insights
- In two of 16 games this season, Toews has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Predators yet this season.
- Toews has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Toews averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.4%.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 54 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Toews recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|24:43
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|2
|1
|1
|19:57
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|2
|0
|2
|23:43
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:30
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|27:53
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|24:06
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|23:28
|Away
|L 7-0
|11/1/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|23:06
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/29/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|23:15
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/26/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|21:22
|Away
|L 4-0
Avalanche vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
