When the Colorado Avalanche play the Nashville Predators on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, will Fredrik Olofsson find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Olofsson stats and insights

Olofsson has scored in two of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Predators yet this season.

Olofsson has zero points on the power play.

Olofsson averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 54 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Olofsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:51 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 10:23 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:16 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:01 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:26 Home L 4-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:20 Away L 7-0 11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:25 Home W 4-1 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:44 Away L 4-0 10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 9:56 Away L 4-0 10/24/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:06 Away W 7-4

Avalanche vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

