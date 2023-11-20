Should you wager on Jerick McKinnon scoring a touchdown in the Kansas City Chiefs' upcoming Week 11 matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think McKinnon will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jerick McKinnon score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

So far this year McKinnon has run for 23 yards on 12 carries (2.6 ypg).

McKinnon has also caught 17 passes for 147 yards (16.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

McKinnon does not have a rushing touchdown in nine games.

In two of nine games this season, he has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

Jerick McKinnon Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 0 0 0 1 10 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 1 -2 0 3 24 0 Week 3 Bears 2 9 0 3 19 2 Week 4 @Jets 3 7 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 1 7 0 2 18 0 Week 6 Broncos 0 0 0 3 20 0 Week 7 Chargers 2 2 0 2 24 0 Week 8 @Broncos 2 -2 0 1 10 0 Week 9 Dolphins 1 2 0 2 22 1

Rep Jerick McKinnon with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.