Can we expect Jonathan Drouin finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche clash with the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jonathan Drouin score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Drouin stats and insights

Drouin has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.

Drouin has no points on the power play.

He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are allowing 54 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Drouin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:35 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:44 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 13:06 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 1 0 1 15:31 Home L 8-2 11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:11 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:45 Away L 7-0 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:15 Away L 4-0 10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:14 Away L 4-0 10/24/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:32 Away W 7-4 10/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:58 Home W 6-4

Avalanche vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

