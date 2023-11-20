When the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles go head to head in Week 11 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET, will Kadarius Toney find his way into the end zone? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Kadarius Toney score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Toney has posted a 127-yard campaign on 20 catches with one score so far. He has been targeted on 28 occasions, and averages 14.1 yards.

Toney has had a touchdown catch in one of nine games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Kadarius Toney Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 1 1 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 5 5 35 0 Week 3 Bears 1 1 -1 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 2 22 0 Week 5 @Vikings 6 5 26 0 Week 6 Broncos 6 3 9 1 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 13 0 Week 8 @Broncos 1 1 4 0 Week 9 Dolphins 1 1 18 0

