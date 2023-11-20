Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kearney County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
In Kearney County, Nebraska, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available below.
Kearney County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Axtell High School at Ravenna High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Ravenna, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
