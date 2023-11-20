Michael Porter Jr. and the Denver Nuggets face the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his last appearance, a 121-109 loss to the Cavaliers, Porter put up 21 points and six rebounds.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Porter, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-115)

Over 17.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+106)

Over 7.5 (+106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-172)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pistons were 27th in the league last year, giving up 118.5 points per game.

The Pistons allowed 44.7 rebounds on average last season, 22nd in the league.

The Pistons gave up 25.8 assists per game last season (18th in the league).

The Pistons gave up 12 made 3-pointers per game last season, ninth in the NBA in that category.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/16/2023 28 15 5 2 1 3 0 11/22/2022 33 18 8 1 1 2 0

