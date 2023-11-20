On Monday at 8:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche go head to head against the Nashville Predators. Is Miles Wood going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Miles Wood score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Wood stats and insights

Wood has scored in three of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.

Wood has zero points on the power play.

Wood averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 54 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wood recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Stars 1 1 0 12:19 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 14:35 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:32 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:31 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:17 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 2 1 1 11:49 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:03 Away L 7-0 11/1/2023 Blues 1 0 1 14:11 Home W 4-1 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:38 Away L 4-0 10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 10:40 Away L 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.