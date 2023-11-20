The Wichita State Shockers (1-2) play the Omaha Mavericks (1-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Omaha Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Summit Games

Omaha vs. Wichita State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Mavericks put up an average of 66.1 points per game last year, just 2.4 more points than the 63.7 the Shockers gave up to opponents.

Omaha went 9-3 last season when giving up fewer than 66.1 points.

Last year, the Shockers scored only 4.5 fewer points per game (66.1) than the Mavericks allowed (70.6).

When Wichita State put up more than 70.6 points last season, it went 9-0.

Last season, the Shockers had a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 10.3% lower than the 56.8% of shots the Mavericks' opponents knocked down.

The Mavericks shot at a 31.6% clip from the field last season, 5.6 percentage points below the 37.2% shooting opponents of the Shockers averaged.

Omaha Schedule