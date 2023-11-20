Ryan Johansen and the Colorado Avalanche will meet the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, at Bridgestone Arena. Prop bets for Johansen in that upcoming Avalanche-Predators matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Ryan Johansen vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Johansen Season Stats Insights

Johansen's plus-minus this season, in 15:54 per game on the ice, is -3.

In five of 16 games this year, Johansen has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Johansen has a point in five of 16 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Johansen has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the 16 games he's played.

Johansen's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

Johansen has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Johansen Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have given up 54 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

