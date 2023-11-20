The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game versus the Nashville Predators is set for Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Samuel Girard find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Samuel Girard score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Girard stats and insights

Girard has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Predators.

Girard has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 5.6% of them.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 54 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Girard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Stars 1 0 1 20:52 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 22:22 Home W 8-2 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 23:19 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:51 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:18 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:33 Away L 7-0 11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:41 Home W 4-1 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:45 Away L 4-0 10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:35 Away L 4-0 10/24/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:47 Away W 7-4

Avalanche vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

