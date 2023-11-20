In the upcoming contest against the Nashville Predators, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Tomas Tatar to score a goal for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Tomas Tatar score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Tatar stats and insights

Tatar is yet to score through 15 games this season.

He has not played against the Predators yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are conceding 54 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Tatar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:47 Away W 6-3 11/15/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:52 Home W 8-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 12:17 Away W 5-1 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:01 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:59 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 7:09 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 7-0 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:10 Away L 4-0 10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:17 Away L 4-0 10/24/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 10:31 Away W 7-4

Avalanche vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

