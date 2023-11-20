Will Valeri Nichushkin Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 20?
In the upcoming contest versus the Nashville Predators, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Valeri Nichushkin to light the lamp for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Valeri Nichushkin score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Nichushkin stats and insights
- In five of 16 games this season, Nichushkin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Predators yet this season.
- Nichushkin has scored two goals on the power play.
- Nichushkin averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.6%.
Predators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Predators are conceding 54 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Nichushkin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|23:06
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|2
|2
|0
|21:46
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|21:36
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:30
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|20:35
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|18:24
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Away
|L 7-0
|11/1/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:31
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/29/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:20
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/26/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:55
|Away
|L 4-0
Avalanche vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
