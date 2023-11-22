For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Andrew Cogliano a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Andrew Cogliano score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Cogliano stats and insights

  • Cogliano has scored in three of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Canucks.
  • Cogliano has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.4 shots per game, and converts 42.9% of them.

Canucks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 46 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks fifth.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.9 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Cogliano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Predators 1 1 0 10:08 Away L 4-3
11/18/2023 Stars 1 1 0 10:07 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 10:46 Home W 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:13 Home L 4-3
11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:20 Home W 6-3
11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 8:04 Away L 7-0
11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:15 Home W 4-1
10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:08 Away L 4-0
10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 8:49 Away L 4-0
10/24/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:50 Away W 7-4

Avalanche vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

