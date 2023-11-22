The Colorado Avalanche (11-6) are the favorites on their home ice against the Vancouver Canucks (13-5-1) on Wednesday, November 22. The Avalanche are -165 on the moneyline to win against the Canucks (+140) in the contest, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ALT.

Avalanche vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT

ESPN+ and ALT Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs. Canucks Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Avalanche vs. Canucks Betting Trends

Colorado and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in 10 of 17 games this season.

The Avalanche have been victorious in 10 of their 16 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (62.5%).

The Canucks have claimed an upset victory in five of the nine games they have played as an underdog this season.

Colorado is 5-3 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter (62.5% win percentage).

Vancouver has played with moneyline odds of +140 or longer in two games this season, and split 1-1.

Avalanche Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 7-2-1 6.4 3.70 3.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.70 3.60 7 17.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 5-4 7-2-1 6.5 4.20 2.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 4.20 2.40 14 34.1% Record as ML Favorite 4-5 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 5-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 2

