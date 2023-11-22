Avalanche vs. Canucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Colorado Avalanche (11-6) host the Vancouver Canucks (13-5-1) at Ball Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ALT. The Avalanche fell to the Nashville Predators 4-3 in their most recent outing, while the Canucks are coming off a 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks.
Avalanche vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Avalanche (-175)
|Canucks (+145)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have been favored on the moneyline 16 times this season, and have gone 10-6 in those games.
- Colorado has a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Avalanche a 63.6% chance to win.
- Colorado and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 10 of 17 games this season.
Avalanche vs. Canucks Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|64 (4th)
|Goals
|78 (1st)
|53 (13th)
|Goals Allowed
|46 (5th)
|13 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|22 (2nd)
|9 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|14 (19th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 contests Colorado has gone 5-5-0 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.
- In its past 10 games, Colorado hit the over seven times.
- The Avalanche and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).
- During their past 10 games, the Avalanche's goals per game average is the same as their season-long average.
- The Avalanche offense's 64 total goals (3.8 per game) are ranked fourth in the NHL this year.
- On defense, the Avalanche have allowed 53 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 13th in league action.
- The team has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +11 this season.
