On Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at TD Garden, the Milwaukee Bucks (10-4) will look to build on a three-game road winning run when squaring off versus the Boston Celtics (11-3), airing at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Bucks matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Celtics vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Celtics vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics vs Bucks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Celtics vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game with a +149 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.2 points per game (seventh in the NBA) and allow 106.6 per contest (third in the league).

The Bucks outscore opponents by 3.1 points per game (posting 120.8 points per game, third in league, and giving up 117.7 per outing, 23rd in NBA) and have a +43 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 238 points per game, 3.5 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 224.3 points per game combined, 10.2 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Boston has compiled an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Milwaukee is 5-9-0 ATS this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +375 +150 - Bucks +450 +185 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.