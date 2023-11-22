The Eastern's best teams, the Boston Celtics (11-3) and the Milwaukee Bucks (10-4), take the court at TD Garden on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI. The Celtics are favored by 5.5 points at home. The over/under in the matchup is set at 234.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Celtics vs. Bucks Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -5.5 234.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Boston and its opponents have gone over 234.5 combined points in three of 14 games this season.
  • The average point total in Boston's contests this year is 223.8, 10.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Celtics are 8-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, Boston has been favored 13 times and won 10, or 76.9%, of those games.
  • Boston has a record of 9-1, a 90% win rate, when it's favored by -210 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The Celtics have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

  • Milwaukee has played 10 games this season that finished with a combined score over 234.5 points.
  • Milwaukee's contests this season have a 238.5-point average over/under, 4.0 more points than this game's point total.
  • Milwaukee's ATS record is 5-9-0 this season.
  • The Bucks will be named as the underdog for the first time this season.
  • Milwaukee has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +170.
  • Milwaukee has an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Celtics vs Bucks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 3 21.4% 117.2 238 106.6 224.3 225.6
Bucks 10 71.4% 120.8 238 117.7 224.3 232.5

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • Against the spread, Boston has played better at home, covering four times in five home games, and four times in nine road games.
  • The 117.2 points per game the Celtics average are only 0.5 fewer points than the Bucks allow (117.7).
  • Boston has a 4-2 record against the spread and a 5-1 record overall when scoring more than 117.7 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

  • This season, Milwaukee is 2-5-0 at home against the spread (.286 winning percentage). Away, it is 3-4-0 ATS (.429).
  • The Bucks score an average of 120.8 points per game, 14.2 more points than the 106.6 the Celtics give up.
  • Milwaukee is 5-8 against the spread and 10-3 overall when it scores more than 106.6 points.

Celtics vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Celtics and Bucks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 8-6 6-4 7-7
Bucks 5-9 0-0 9-5

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics vs. Bucks Point Insights

Celtics Bucks
117.2
Points Scored (PG)
 120.8
7
NBA Rank (PPG)
 4
4-2
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 5-8
5-1
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 10-3
106.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.7
3
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 23
8-5
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 3-4
11-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 6-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.