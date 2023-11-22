The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (4-0) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at T-Mobile Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Creighton vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays shot 46.9% from the field last season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Ramblers allowed to opponents.

Creighton had a 15-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.1% from the field.

The Bluejays were the 41st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Ramblers ranked 343rd.

Last year, the Bluejays recorded only 3.9 more points per game (76.4) than the Ramblers gave up (72.5).

Creighton went 16-4 last season when scoring more than 72.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Creighton posted 79.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.8 more points than it averaged in away games (72.5).

Defensively the Bluejays played better at home last year, giving up 62.5 points per game, compared to 70.6 in away games.

When playing at home, Creighton averaged 2.6 more threes per game (9.9) than in road games (7.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in away games (30.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Creighton Upcoming Schedule